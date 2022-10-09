What can a lifetime of experiences teach us about family, citizenship, work, leadership, and building a meaningful life?

That is the question behind every essay I write.

Over the course of my life, I’ve served as a police officer, leader, public servant, consultant, coach, husband, father, and grandfather. Each role has given me a different perspective on people, communities, leadership, and the American experience.

I’ve come to believe that life’s greatest lessons are rarely learned all at once. They are earned through experience—one decision, one challenge, one success, one setback, and one opportunity at a time.

The Concannon Brief is my effort to preserve those lessons.

Some essays begin with current events.

Others begin with a memory, a conversation, or an observation from a lifetime of public service and leadership.

Together, they explore the principles that help us build stronger families, more engaged citizens, meaningful work, better leaders, and healthier communities.

My goal is not simply to comment on today’s headlines.

It is to leave behind a thoughtful collection of essays that remain useful long after the headlines have faded.

Whether you’re building a career, leading an organization, serving your community, raising a family, or simply trying to make sense of the world around you, I hope you’ll find ideas here worth considering.