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The Cost of Civic Withdrawal
The Question That Shapes Everything.
13 hrs ago
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Concannon Brief
27
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2
The Forgotten Role of the American Citizen
How one remarkable neighbor taught me that citizenship begins closer to home than we often imagine.
Jul 20
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Concannon Brief
Citizenship in the Digital Age
We’re not studying this transformation. We’re living it.
Jul 13
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Concannon Brief
The Small Battles That Shape a Life
Character is not built in a moment. It is built one decision at a time.
Jul 6
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Concannon Brief
1
June 2026
The Concannon Brief
Abundance vs. Affordability
Jun 29
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Concannon Brief
1
The Architecture of Opportunity
Why Some People See Inequality While Others See Possibility.
Jun 22
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Concannon Brief
1
The Garden and the Republic
Everything Important Grows the Same Way
Jun 15
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Concannon Brief
2
2
What Is A Job?
More Than a Paycheck: Work, Responsibility, Freedom, and Human Flourishing in America
Jun 8
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Concannon Brief
1
The Quiet Exit
Productivity, Civic Trust, and the Future of New York
Jun 1
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Concannon Brief
3
6
May 2026
The Invisible Citizen
Citizenship, Freedom, and the Work of a Representative Republic
May 23
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Concannon Brief
4
2
1
We Talk About Immigration. We Avoid Talking About Assimilation.
Queens shows both matter - and one doesn't work without the other.
May 18
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Concannon Brief
3
2
3
June 2024
Queens Bar Association
Clubhouse Endorsements: more phony baloney. Got your head buried in the sand?
Jun 13, 2024
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Concannon Brief
2
© 2026 Joseph R Concannon
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