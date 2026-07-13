When I graduated from high school in 1974-75, there were no personal computers.

No internet.

No email.

No smartphones.

No social media.

No artificial intelligence.

If someone had told me that within my lifetime, I would carry a device in my pocket capable of communicating with almost anyone in the world, displaying maps, monitoring my heartbeat, translating languages, accessing nearly every book ever written, and answering questions in seconds, I would have dismissed it as science fiction.

Yet here we are.

Looking back over the past fifty years, I have come to realize something important.

We’re not studying this transformation. We’re living it.

History rarely announces itself while it is happening. It quietly becomes everyday life.

For more than four decades, I had a front-row seat to one of the greatest technological revolutions in history. I watched it reshape policing, government, business, communications, healthcare, transportation, and now nearly every aspect of daily life.

I didn’t witness it as a historian.

I lived it.

Curiosity Opens Doors

What first attracted me to computers wasn’t policing.

It was curiosity.

“The best way to predict the future is to invent it.” Alan Kay

Like many people in the early days of personal computing, I signed up for America Online. People my age will immediately remember hearing three words that became part of American culture:

“You’ve Got Mail.”

It seems almost ordinary today.

At the time, it felt extraordinary.

Someone, somewhere, had sent me a message electronically.

The possibilities fascinated me.

I purchased one of my first Windows computers along with a dot-matrix printer—the kind that pulled continuous paper with perforated holes along both sides. The steady sound of that printer became the soundtrack of many evenings as I experimented with this remarkable new technology.

One of my first projects was creating a newsletter.

Looking back, it wasn’t the newsletter that excited me most.

It was the realization that computers had fundamentally changed communication.

I wasn’t thinking about artificial intelligence.

I wasn’t imagining cloud computing.

I simply knew I was witnessing the beginning of something much larger than myself.

Curiosity opened a door.

I chose to walk through it.

When Policing Changed

When I entered the New York City Police Department, it was a paper organization.

Reports were typed.

Meeting rooms had cinder-block walls and heat piped in, with no air-conditioning.

Maps hung on precinct walls.

Clear acetate overlays were placed over those maps while grease pencils marked robberies, burglaries, accidents, and shootings.

Patterns were literally drawn by hand.

There was an old joke around the precinct.

Whenever someone changed a single sentence on an NYPD form, someone would laugh and say,

“I wish I owned the printing contract.”

Everything moved at the speed of paper.

Then computers arrived.

Databases replaced filing cabinets.

Floppy disks replaced paper files.

Networks connected computers that had once stood alone.

Information that once required days or weeks to assemble could now move almost instantly.

Then came CompStat.

Many people think CompStat was simply another computer program.

It wasn’t.

It fundamentally changed what it meant to lead a police department.

CompStat made reality visible.

Crime patterns that once required dozens of incidents before they were recognized could now be identified after only a handful of similar crimes.

Three robberies.

Four burglaries.

Six shootings.

Commanders no longer asked only,

“What happened?”

They were expected to answer,

“What is happening right now, and what are you doing about it?”

Technology didn’t replace leadership.

It demanded better leadership.

Information became timely.

Performance became measurable.

Accountability became visible.

It was a cultural earthquake.

Every Officer Became a Sensor

CompStat also taught me something much larger.

Thirty-five thousand police officers became a network of human sensors, each contributing timely and accurate information that helped leaders understand what was happening across New York City.

Every complaint report.

Every arrest.

Every radio transmission.

Every observation.

Each added another piece to a constantly changing picture.

Technology wasn’t replacing police officers.

It was amplifying their effectiveness.

Experienced commanders still had to interpret the information.

They still had to make difficult decisions.

Technology made the department smarter.

It did not make it wiser.

Wisdom still belonged to people.

“Without data, you’re just another person with an opinion.” W. Edward Deming

The Lesson Extended Beyond Policing

Years later, after retiring from the NYPD, I had the privilege of serving as President of the New York Metro chapter of the FBI’s InfraGard program.

Once again, I watched technology reshape an entire profession.

Following September 11th, conversations about digital surveillance accelerated dramatically.

Many people believed digital cameras were simply better cameras.

They weren’t.

They were computers mounted on poles.

Every software update expanded what those cameras could detect, analyze, and communicate.

I began seeing the same transformation unfolding outside law enforcement.

Businesses were asking the same questions the NYPD had begun asking years earlier.

What is happening?

How quickly can we detect it?

How do we respond before small problems become large ones?

Later, while consulting on cybersecurity engagements, we discovered more than one hundred unmanaged devices connected to corporate networks.

The technology wasn’t failing.

People were.

One lesson followed me throughout my career.

Technology often reveals problems.

People decide whether to solve them.

We Are Still Living the Transformation

Today, artificial intelligence has captured our imagination.

Some view it with excitement.

Others with concern.

I understand both reactions.

I’ve heard similar conversations before.

When personal computers arrived.

When the Internet connected the world.

When digital cameras replaced analog systems.

Each generation wondered whether the newest technology would fundamentally change society.

It did.

And this one will too.

But I have learned something equally important.

Technology changes the tools.

Character determines how we use them.

The same forces that transformed policing are now reshaping healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, education, finance, agriculture, and countless other professions.

Every industry is becoming more connected.

More informed.

More capable.

We are still in the middle of that revolution.

“Formal education will make you a living; self-education will make you a fortune.” Jim Rohn

Opportunity

Throughout this series, I have written about opportunity, work, growth, citizenship, and character.

This article brings them together.

Every generation inherits opportunities created by those who came before.

The opportunities change. The responsibility does not.

My generation inherited the personal computer.

Today’s young people inherit artificial intelligence.

What opportunities will our children and grandchildren inherit twenty years from now?

None of us knows.

That’s exactly what makes this moment so exciting.

Perhaps one of the responsibilities of parents and grandparents is to help younger generations recognize the opportunities hidden inside great moments of change.

Not to predict the future.

But to encourage them to dream big enough to help build it.

“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Peter Drucker

The Next Generation

Technology will continue to evolve long after I am gone.

That much seems certain.

What matters even more is whether our wisdom, our character, and our sense of responsibility continue to grow alongside it.

Every generation builds better tools.

Our responsibility is to build better people.

Because someday our children and grandchildren won’t simply inherit our technology.

They will inherit the world we chose to build with it.

We’re not studying this transformation. We’re living it.

The opportunity before us is extraordinary.

I hope that we leave the next generation not only with better technology, but the wisdom, character, and courage to use it in service of one another.

Every generation builds better tools. Our responsibility is to build better people.