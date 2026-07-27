The Concannon Brief

The Concannon Brief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

A republic dies when citizenship shrinks to voting every few years and yelling after the damage is done. The remedy is ordinary participation before crisis: knowing neighbors, attending meetings, reading notices, joining committees, watching budgets, coaching kids, helping families, and refusing to outsource community life to bureaucrats and nonprofits. Managed decline depends on isolation. Civic renewal depends on presence. The Uni-Party would rather have consumers of government services than citizens who govern themselves. Strong neighborhoods produce strong voters. Strong voters produce accountable institutions. The fight for America begins on the block, not in Washington.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph R Concannon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture