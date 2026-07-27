"Public meetings often reveal problems that have been developing long before the meeting begins."

While at a community board meeting, the room was overflowing long before the proceedings began. Police officers lined the walls. Residents filled every available seat, while others stood shoulder to shoulder along the back. Voices were already rising before the first speaker approached the microphone.

Tempers were hot. Frustration hung in the air. People had come looking for answers, and many had come looking for someone to blame.

As I stood there, one thought kept returning to me.

Where had we all been before tonight?

Not just the elected officials.

Not just the agency representatives.

All of us.

Because long before this room filled with anger, there had been smaller meetings. Public notices. Conversations. Committee discussions. Opportunities to ask questions, offer ideas, and raise concerns. Piece by piece, the decisions that brought everyone together that evening had taken shape.

By the time the room was filled with outrage, most of those opportunities had already passed.

Watching the meeting unfold, I found myself asking a question that had nothing to do with zoning, budgets, policing, or public policy.

It was a much simpler question…

Who am I?

"Citizenship begins long before we speak at a meeting. It begins in the communities we share every day."

Leaving the community board meeting, I couldn’t stop thinking about the anger in the room. Later that evening, I found myself walking through a neighborhood park. It was a warm summer Friday in Queens. Children laughed on the playground. Parents pushed strollers along the paths. Teenagers rode bicycles. Friends gathered on benches. A softball game was underway. Families from different backgrounds shared the same space without giving it much thought.

As I watched the park come alive, I found myself returning to the question I had carried out of the meeting.

Am I simply someone who lives here? A taxpayer? A voter? A consumer of public services? Or am I something more—a neighbor, a steward, a citizen whose life is connected to the lives of others?

The answer matters more than we often realize.

It shapes whether we see this park as someone else’s responsibility or partly our own. It influences whether we step forward or step back, whether we participate or withdraw. Long before communities become stronger or weaker, individuals quietly answer one simple question:

Who am I?

What is my role?

Because the answer to that question determines far more than how we think about ourselves, it shapes how we see our neighbors, our responsibilities, and our place within the community. It influences whether we choose to participate or quietly step back. And over time, those individual choices become the character of a neighborhood—and ultimately, the strength of a republic.

Each of us occupies many roles throughout our lives. We may be sons or daughters, parents or grandparents, neighbors and friends, teachers, business owners, coaches, volunteers, employees, or elected officials. Those roles may change over time, but one role remains constant. We are citizens. Citizenship is not something we set aside when we leave the voting booth. It is expressed in the way we care for the places we live and the people with whom we share them.

We often think our role begins when we're elected to office or appointed to a committee. In reality, our role begins long before that. It begins the moment we recognize that we belong to a community and that our actions—or our absence—help shape its future.

How do I Participate?

"Communities are strengthened by thousands of ordinary acts that rarely make headlines."

Participation doesn't always begin with standing behind a podium or running for public office. More often, it begins quietly—in the choices we make every day. It begins when we introduce ourselves to a neighbor, volunteer an hour of our time, attend a meeting, coach a team, serve on a committee, mentor a young person, or simply decide that the place we call home deserves our attention.

Participation is larger than politics.

It begins in the ordinary moments of everyday life. We participate by raising strong families, helping our children with homework, leading with integrity at work, volunteering in our communities, and looking after those around us. We participate when we introduce ourselves to a new neighbor, offer directions to a stranger, lend a hand without being asked, or simply stop long enough to say hello. These small acts rarely make headlines, but together they create something larger than themselves. They build trust. They strengthen neighborhoods. And over time, they become contagious, inspiring others to participate as well.

One neighbor lends a hand, another follows, and before long a culture of involvement begins to take root.

What kind of community do we create?

When I was running for office, I would sometimes ask residents to stop for a moment and simply look around. "Take in the beauty of these quiet, tree-lined streets," I'd say. "Listen to the children playing. Watch neighbors walking their dogs. See families pushing strollers. That's why you moved here, isn't it?"

Healthy politics often grows out of healthy communities. When neighbors know one another, trust one another, and participate in the everyday life of their community, it's much harder for public problems to go unnoticed or unchallenged. Strong civic habits create citizens who pay attention, ask questions, and hold institutions accountable.

What kind of Republic do we leave behind?

"Every generation leaves behind more than buildings. It leaves behind a culture of participation—or a culture of withdrawal."



Communities are built long before they are governed.

They are built in the ordinary moments we often overlook: the American flag hanging from a front porch, the smell of a barbecue on a summer evening, children laughing in the backyard, neighbors greeting one another as they walk by, graduation banners in the window, birthdays, anniversaries, and the quiet joy of welcoming a new child into the world. These moments remind us that a neighborhood is more than a collection of houses. It is a place where lives become intertwined, where memories are made, and where people gradually come to care not only about their own home, but about the community they share.

Every generation inherits a republic it did not build. Every generation decides, through countless ordinary choices, what it will leave to those who come after. The strength of a republic is not determined only by the people who serve in public office. It is shaped every day by neighbors who choose to participate rather than withdraw. Before we ask what kind of government we want, perhaps we should first ask what kind of citizens we choose to become.