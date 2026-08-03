Green Dragon Tavern, Union Street, Boston, MA

We the People

How does a free people remain free?

Every generation inherits a republic.

Every generation must decide what to do with it.

Our Founders did not begin the Constitution with the words “We the Government.” They began with “We the People.” Those three words remind us that the strength of America has never rested solely in its institutions. It has always rested in its citizens.

A republic is not sustained by elections alone.

It is sustained by citizenship.

We are not spectators of our republic.

We are its stewards.

Government is not something that exists entirely apart from us. Its institutions are among the ways a free people organize themselves, establish priorities, address common concerns, and pursue the common good.

The size, shape, style, character, and responsiveness of those institutions are influenced by the people who participate in them—and by those who withdraw from them.

Citizenship, therefore, does not end at the ballot box.

It continues wherever people observe, participate, volunteer, deliberate, report problems, develop leaders, and accept responsibility for the communities they share.

To understand how this citizenship is lived—not just defined—we turn to the places where it has always taken root.

“We are not spectators of our republic. We are its stewards.”

The Meeting Place

Long before there were government buildings, there were meeting places.

Before there were agencies, community boards, or civic associations, citizens gathered.

Imagine Boston in the years before 1776.

Inside the Green Dragon Tavern, merchants, craftsmen, laborers, and neighbors gathered around wooden tables to exchange news, debate ideas, and discuss the future of their communities. The tavern became associated with the Sons of Liberty and other figures active in the movement toward American independence. (Wikipedia)

The building itself was never the point.

The meeting place was.

Ideas were exchanged.

Trust was built.

Leadership emerged.

Action followed.

Technology has changed dramatically over the past 250 years.

But the human need that created those early meeting places has not changed.

Today, the meeting place may be a civic association, a library, a school auditorium, a house of worship, a community center, or even an online gathering.

The location changes.

The tools change.

The purpose endures.

Free people still need a place to think together.

And from that shared thinking, something essential begins to form: the social fabric.

“The building itself was never the point. The meeting place was.”

The Social Fabric

A modern civic association is far more than a place to discuss neighborhood problems.

It is the modern meeting place where neighbor meets neighbor.

Some become lifelong friends.

Others simply become acquainted.

Many develop a quiet respect for one another without seeking a closer relationship.

Both strengthen the social fabric.

Every introduction adds another thread.

From those relationships comes trust.

From trust comes cooperation.

From cooperation come stronger communities.

Leadership is not manufactured.

It is cultivated.

And it is in the everyday life of communities that this cultivation becomes visible.

In the various roles I have held, I have had the privilege of witnessing community life across every borough of New York City.

Whether attending a Precinct Council meeting, a School Board meeting, a civic association gathering, a homeowners association meeting, or simply listening to neighbors discuss the challenges found on their block, I witnessed the same pattern again and again.

The people were different.

The neighborhoods were different.

The cultures were different.

Yet the concerns were remarkably similar.

Public safety.

Clean streets.

Good schools.

Parks.

Traffic.

Housing.

Sanitation.

Quality of life.

What ultimately made the difference was not merely the list of problems. It was the willingness of neighbors to know one another, work together, document their concerns, and connect with the public servants and community leaders responsible for addressing them.

The agencies and institutions serving a community cannot respond effectively to conditions that remain unseen, undocumented, or unreported.

The process begins with people who notice.

And when people begin to notice together, they begin to act together.

Strong communities are built when relationships come first.

Queens

In Queens, this idea comes alive every day.

Our neighborhoods are multiethnic, multicultural, multigenerational, multilingual, and shaped by people with widely different educational, occupational, religious, and personal backgrounds.

Longtime residents live beside newly arrived families.

Homeowners live near renters and co-op residents.

Retirees share blocks with young families.

People who disagree politically may nevertheless share the same concerns about a dangerous intersection, an uncollected pile of garbage, the quality of a local school, or the safety of a neighborhood park.

That diversity is one of our greatest strengths—but only when people have opportunities to meet.

People who never meet can easily remain strangers.

When neighbors meet, they begin to discover similarities.

When they continue meeting, they begin to understand their differences.

Some become friends.

Others maintain a respectful distance.

Neither outcome requires everyone to agree.

Distance magnifies differences. Proximity reveals our common humanity.

The civic association creates the opportunity for that proximity.

It reminds us that while we may not share the same history, we can share responsibility for the same neighborhood.

A republic is strongest not when everyone agrees, but when people who are different choose to become neighbors.

And in today’s world, that act of becoming neighbors increasingly depends on how we use new tools of communication.

Citizenship in the Digital Age

Technology has transformed how communities communicate.

A resident can photograph a broken streetlight, document illegal dumping, report a damaged sidewalk, submit a service request, or contact a public office within minutes.

Millions of individual observations can now enter public reporting systems without first passing through a civic association.

This represents extraordinary progress.

In an earlier time, the weak link was access. A citizen saw a problem but often had no direct pathway through which to report it. The civic leader became the neighborhood’s switchboard, receiving concerns and carrying them to the appropriate agency or elected official.

Today, that pathway can exist in every smartphone.

But the weak link has moved.

The system now depends on citizen participation.

Someone must still notice.

Someone must still care.

Someone must still document what happened.

Someone must still take the first step.

A broken streetlight that is never reported does not enter the public record.

A recurring flood condition that is never documented cannot easily become a measurable pattern.

A dangerous intersection that generates no reports may never receive the attention its residents know it deserves.

Every citizen has become one of the community’s eyes and ears.

Technology carries the information.

Citizens give it meaning.

Technology changes.

Citizenship does not.

This shift in responsibility is precisely why civic institutions themselves must also evolve.

Renewing the Civic Association

The civic association of 2027 has an opportunity to renew one of America’s oldest traditions.

Its future is not limited to forwarding complaints, collecting dues, distributing newsletters, or holding monthly meetings.

Those activities may remain useful, but they are not the larger purpose.

The renewed civic association becomes the neighborhood meeting place where citizenship is practiced.

Where neighbors become acquainted.

Where the social fabric is strengthened.

Where public information gains local context.

Where individual concerns become recognizable patterns.

Where people learn how their community works.

Where partnerships are built.

Where volunteers discover meaningful roles.

Where future leaders emerge.

Yesterday’s civic association often served as an information clearinghouse.

Tomorrow’s civic association can become a relationship, education, and leadership hub.

Its success should not be measured only by the number of complaints it forwards.

It should also be measured by the number of neighbors it connects, the Block Captains it develops, the volunteers it encourages, the partnerships it creates, and the civic leaders it prepares for the future.

Its greatest contribution is no longer simply collecting information.

Its greatest contribution is cultivating citizens.

Renewing Civic Leadership

The civic leader of 2027 cannot be expected to receive every complaint or personally solve every neighborhood problem.

That model belongs to an earlier communications age.

The modern civic leader is a builder.

A builder of relationships.

A builder of trust.

A builder of networks.

A builder of future leaders.

The civic leader helps residents understand how to document concerns, where to report them, and how to follow an issue through the institutions responsible for addressing it.

The civic leader also recognizes what a digital report cannot explain.

A service request may identify one broken streetlight.

A civic leader may recognize that five lights have failed along a corridor used by older residents, commuters, and children returning from school.

The report supplies the data.

The community supplies the context.

The modern civic leader brings the two together.

Leadership is no longer measured by how many problems one individual solves.

It is measured by how many people are encouraged and equipped to solve problems together.

The strongest civic leaders do not merely attract followers.

They create more civic leaders.

Reactivating the Block Captain

Every great neighborhood begins with one block.

The Block Captain is the civic leader closest to the daily life of that block.

For many people, the title may bring back memories of delivering newsletters, collecting dues, or announcing the next meeting.

Those responsibilities may still have value.

But they do not define the role.

The Block Captain of 2027 is a neighborhood steward.

Someone who welcomes a new family.

Introduces neighbors who have lived only a few doors apart but have never met.

Knows which older resident may need assistance during an emergency.

Encourages people to report neighborhood conditions through the proper channels.

Recognizes recurring issues and brings them to the civic association.

Organizes a cleanup, a gathering, a walk, or a simple conversation.

The Block Captain does not need to be a political expert or an authority on every public agency.

The Block Captain needs to care, pay attention, connect people, and take responsibility for strengthening one small part of the community.

Sometimes leadership begins with nothing more complicated than introducing two neighbors.

The Block Captain strengthens the social fabric one relationship at a time.

And when many blocks begin to function this way, the entire civic ecosystem begins to change.

The Volunteer Republic

Every generation inherits the responsibility to strengthen the social fabric it has received before passing it to the next.

Our generation will not fulfill that responsibility by trying to recreate the past exactly as it was.

We will fulfill it by carrying forward the principles that have always made free communities strong.

Meeting together.

Knowing our neighbors.

Sharing information.

Understanding differences.

Finding common ground.

Developing leaders.

Accepting responsibility.

Practicing stewardship.

Technology will continue to evolve.

The tools of communication will continue to evolve.

But the meeting place will endure.

Every republic still needs a place where neighbors become acquainted, trust is built, ideas are exchanged, and leaders emerge.

The future of American civic life will not be determined by technology alone.

It will be determined by whether We the People continue to gather, participate, serve, and lead.

Every great republic begins on one block, with one neighbor willing to take the first step.

That is the Volunteer Republic.

Further Voices in Citizenship

Marly Hornik: Citizen Initiative

Substack handle: Marly Hornik <@marlyhornik>

Marly Hornik offers an example of a citizen who chose participation over passive observation. Through sustained study, public writing, organizing, and advocacy, she has devoted considerable time to an issue she believes affects the integrity of public life.

The purpose of recognizing her here is not to endorse every position she has taken or to ask readers to reach the same conclusions. It is to recognize the civic principle her work demonstrates: one citizen can study a complex issue, organize others, enter the public conversation, and encourage greater participation.

Citizenship is not merely a status.

It is an activity.

Marly’s example reminds us that citizens strengthen a republic when they become informed, accept responsibility, and act upon their convictions through lawful civic engagement.

Readers can explore her writing on her Substack publication, Marly Hornik.

Resources:

Queens Civic Congress - www.qcc.nyc

Creedmoor Civic Association - www.creedmoorcivic.org

U.S. Constitution -<https://www.archives.gov/publications/prologue/2002/fall/archivist.html>

Green Dragon Tavern Boston - <https://historyofmassachusetts.org/green-dragon-tavern-history/>